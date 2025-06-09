ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CFO Sells $26,026.00 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 2,600 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $26,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,681.64. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dominic Piscitelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Dominic Piscitelli sold 300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,000.00.

Shares of ORIC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.86. 1,169,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,335. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $700.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.49.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,331.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 509,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 473,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

