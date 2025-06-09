Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 29,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $325,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,675.08. This represents a 67.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 5th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 25,883 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $287,301.30.

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. 238,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $969.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ACEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,666 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

