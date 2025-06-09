Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Up 100% – Still a Buy?

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) traded up 100% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 223,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 343,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Silver Spruce Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Spruce Resources
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.