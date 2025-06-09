Head to Head Comparison: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) versus Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -323.79% -146.03% -83.62% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA N/A 3.72% 1.67%

Risk and Volatility

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.58, meaning that its share price is 358% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

33.0% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intelligent Bio Solutions and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 0 2 1 3.33

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $2.94 million 4.00 -$10.16 million N/A N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $24.01 billion 1.18 $382.05 million $0.19 66.47

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, dialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

