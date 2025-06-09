Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Trading Down 21.8% – Here’s What Happened

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) shares were down 21.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 750,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 909% from the average daily volume of 74,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$45.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

