ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading Up 15% – Time to Buy?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shares rose 15% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.13). Approximately 9,977,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 4,667,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.70 ($0.99).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.80) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

The company has a market cap of £520.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.63.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

