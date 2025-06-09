Zoominfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoominfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoominfo Technologies also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.220-0.240 EPS.

Zoominfo Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GTM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. 5,092,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,372. Zoominfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Zoominfo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zoominfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Zoominfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO James M. Roth sold 18,408 shares of Zoominfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $184,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,103 shares in the company, valued at $261,552.06. This trade represents a 41.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoominfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoominfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoominfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.