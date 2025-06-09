Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Jeanine Montgomery Sells 339 Shares

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.55, for a total transaction of $126,972.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,002.75. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanine Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Jeanine Montgomery sold 1 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $370.70.

On Monday, March 24th, Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $17.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $392.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,807,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,066,297. Strategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.40 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 3.73.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

