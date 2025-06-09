Peter Stegagno Sells 1,862 Shares of SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV) Stock

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) COO Peter Stegagno sold 1,862 shares of SANUWAVE Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $51,596.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,306.72. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Performance

Shares of SANUWAVE Health stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.16. 81,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,038. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.19. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SANUWAVE Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNWV. Solas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SANUWAVE Health in the 1st quarter worth about $20,658,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SANUWAVE Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SANUWAVE Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in SANUWAVE Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered SANUWAVE Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

