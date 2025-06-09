Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $85,174.05 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $85,174.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,008.15. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Snowflake Trading Down 0.0%
NYSE SNOW traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $214.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.21.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.81.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
