Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) EVP Sells $172,503.33 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) EVP Clark Nelson sold 9,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $172,503.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,458.02. This represents a 38.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clark Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, June 9th, Clark Nelson sold 445 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $8,090.10.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,328. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $7.82 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Cigogne Management SA bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.