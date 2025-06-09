Insider Buying: Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Acquires 3,143 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,572.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,000. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Miguel Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 5,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00.

On Friday, May 2nd, Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $33,650.00.

Herbalife stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. 1,290,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,164. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $807.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 80,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Herbalife by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

