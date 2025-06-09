MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Head to Head Review

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Financial and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Financial 3.30% 1.93% 0.28% MetroCity Bankshares 27.33% 15.98% 1.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Triumph Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Triumph Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Financial $415.91 million 3.39 $16.09 million $0.37 162.49 MetroCity Bankshares $143.02 million 4.99 $64.50 million $2.57 10.92

This table compares Triumph Financial and MetroCity Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MetroCity Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Triumph Financial. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Triumph Financial and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Financial 1 4 0 0 1.80 MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Triumph Financial currently has a consensus price target of $68.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.44%. MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.13%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than Triumph Financial.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Triumph Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; letters of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers online banking services, which include access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions, such as remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; and automated teller machines and telephone banking services. Further, it provides debit cards for checking customers, direct deposits, and cashier's checks; treasury management services, including wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payments services; and cash management deposit products, such as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

