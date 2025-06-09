Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells 71,720 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 71,720 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $435,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,791,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,201,703.85. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.82. 639,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,265. The company has a market cap of $335.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.79. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CURI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $2.95 to $4.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Stories

