Levien Meredith A. Kopit Sells 4,225 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $988,336.05. The trade was a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Maplebear stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,311. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Maplebear by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maplebear by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CART shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

