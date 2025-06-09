Vaibhav Taneja Sells 2,564 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total transaction of $732,560.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,546.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $1,137,600.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $13.44 on Monday, hitting $308.58. 137,827,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,028,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.17 and its 200 day moving average is $333.51. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1248 Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.0% during the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 147.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

