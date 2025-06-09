Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Rolph sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,341,443.84. The trade was a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $668,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $542,875.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Timothy Rolph sold 6,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $256,437.50.

On Monday, April 7th, Timothy Rolph sold 6,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $224,250.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.71. 2,271,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,920. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

