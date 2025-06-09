Dale Martin Knecht Sells 7,662 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $261,733.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,303.04. This trade represents a 10.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dale Martin Knecht also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 5th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 1,140 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $38,760.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $35.70. 2,135,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.37. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on TTMI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.