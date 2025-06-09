Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Phong Le Acquires 4,500 Shares

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Phong Le sold 5,295 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $1,983,189.30.

On Monday, March 24th, Phong Le sold 3,281 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.26, for a total transaction of $1,080,302.06.

On Thursday, March 20th, Phong Le acquired 6,000 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR traded up $17.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $392.12. 10,807,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,066,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.18 and its 200 day moving average is $341.67. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Strategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.40 and a 1-year high of $543.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The company had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategy in the fourth quarter worth about $523,981,000. Amundi raised its position in Strategy by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Strategy by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,517 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategy in the fourth quarter worth about $81,783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Strategy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,470,000 after purchasing an additional 281,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.42.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

