Dave Schaeffer Sells 55,000 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $2,675,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,721 shares in the company, valued at $177,376,509.44. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Dave Schaeffer sold 80,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $3,822,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Dave Schaeffer sold 75,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $3,582,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $973,400.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 772,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

