Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells $7,012,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.62, for a total value of $7,012,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 138,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,411,505.88. The trade was a 12.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carvana Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.40. 3,360,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,117. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $351.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 216.82 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

