Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $3,989,150.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $3,989,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,548,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,526,141.33. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $4,470,689.36.

On Friday, May 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,641,100.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $2,362,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,020,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $2,050,950.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,132,900.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,812,800.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $2,737,350.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,600,950.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,543,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,842. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.93 and a beta of 2.42. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $86.69.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,797,000 after buying an additional 909,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 138,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,846,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,242,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,643,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,482,000 after purchasing an additional 543,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Noble Financial raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

