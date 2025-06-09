Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Down 21.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) dropped 21.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 750,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 909% from the average daily volume of 74,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Century Lithium Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
