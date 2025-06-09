Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Stock Price Down 12.1% – Here’s Why

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 15,288,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,224% from the average session volume of 459,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

Featured Stories

