Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Up 20.7% – Here’s What Happened

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 187.90 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 180.05 ($2.44). Approximately 50,946,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,327% from the average daily volume of 3,570,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.20 ($2.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

