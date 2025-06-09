Comparing Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Complete Solaria shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Complete Solaria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Complete Solaria”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $388.76 million 2.19 $39.97 million $0.12 42.50 Complete Solaria $181.44 million 0.85 -$269.55 million N/A N/A

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Complete Solaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 7.78% 9.83% 6.60% Complete Solaria -321.32% N/A -136.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and Complete Solaria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 4 6 13 0 2.39 Complete Solaria 0 1 1 0 2.50

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.45, suggesting a potential upside of 65.64%. Complete Solaria has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.88%. Given Complete Solaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Risk and Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Complete Solaria on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services. It provides EBOS components, including combiners; plug-n-play branch connectors and inline fuses; AC disconnects; recombiners; wireless monitoring; junction boxes; wire management; EV power cabinets; and battery energy storage systems cabinets, as well as cable assemblies, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. In addition, the company offers eMobility solutions, such as a power center, which combines equipment needed to protect the charging equipment and transform voltage levels from the electric utility to those needed on the respective site; quick connect solutions for chargers to connect to the Shoals system; big lead assembly (BLA) technology in the EV space to connect multiple chargers to a single power center; and a raceway system that protects the above ground EV BLAs in walk over and drive over applications. Further, it provides Snapshot IV, a solar operations and maintenance solution that monitors the specific voltage and current of individual solar panels and compares the results against the manufacturer's projected performance. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects; utilities; solar developers, independent power producers; solar module manufacturers; and charge point operators. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

