Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Up 60.2% – Time to Buy?

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 60.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,546 ($48.06) and last traded at GBX 3,264 ($44.23). 1,520,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,138,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,038 ($27.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($43.10) to GBX 3,000 ($40.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,035.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,439.18.

In other Spectris news, insider Andrew Heath sold 8,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,532 ($34.31), for a total transaction of £224,031.36 ($303,606.67). Also, insider Derek Harding sold 22,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($32.80), for a total value of £546,363.40 ($740,430.14). Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

