Insider Selling: Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Director Sells 3,340 Shares of Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) Director David M. Guernsey sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,270. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 3.1%
Comstock Holding Companies stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.38. 25,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,459. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.48.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.