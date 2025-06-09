Insider Selling: Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Director Sells 3,340 Shares of Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) Director David M. Guernsey sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,270. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 3.1%

Comstock Holding Companies stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.38. 25,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,459. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.