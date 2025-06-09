Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Sells $203,086.40 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 23,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $203,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 702,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,178,136.80. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OLO traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,091. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OLO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,090,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,148,000 after purchasing an additional 401,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OLO by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,491,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 206,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,321,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 757,617 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

