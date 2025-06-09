Spectris (LON:SXS) Trading 60.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) rose 60.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,546 ($48.00) and last traded at GBX 3,264 ($44.18). Approximately 1,520,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,138,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,038 ($27.59).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($43.04) to GBX 3,000 ($40.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SXS

Spectris Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Spectris

The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,035.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,439.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

In other Spectris news, insider Andrew Heath sold 8,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,532 ($34.27), for a total transaction of £224,031.36 ($303,236.82). Also, insider Derek Harding purchased 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,085 ($28.22) per share, with a total value of £77,999.85 ($105,576.41). Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Spectris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.