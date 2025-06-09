Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 229,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 206,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sable Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 40.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$11.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About Sable Resources

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

Further Reading

