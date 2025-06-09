Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Japan Steel Works Stock Up 15.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $497.32 million for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 7.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

