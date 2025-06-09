Erik Hellum Sells 3,104 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $21,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 738,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,773. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 6th, Erik Hellum sold 4,591 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $32,504.28.
  • On Tuesday, June 3rd, Erik Hellum sold 17,305 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $121,135.00.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TSQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 129,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,669. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently -60.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 1,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSQ. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Townsquare Media from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

