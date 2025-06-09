Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Director Erik C. Blachford Sells 965 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $67,887.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,595.90. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ZG stock remained flat at $69.41 during trading on Monday. 372,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,163. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -147.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 87,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 110.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after buying an additional 152,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 43,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

