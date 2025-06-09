Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy S. Cabral Sells 315 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.9%

VEEV traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.41 and a 52 week high of $291.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $685,355,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $365,684,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $294,785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,188 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

