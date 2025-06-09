Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CAO Sells $108,625.50 in Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BURL traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $227,268,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,929,000 after acquiring an additional 367,703 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $71,499,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 307,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,281,000 after acquiring an additional 267,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,560,000 after purchasing an additional 240,144 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

