e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Scott Milsten Sells 1,442 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Scott Milsten sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $165,512.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,474,483.32. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Scott Milsten sold 11,860 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $1,370,541.60.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,330. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $219.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

See Also

