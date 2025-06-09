Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Acquires 3,026 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $48,204.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,973,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,298,970.10. This represents a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Jeffrey Gould bought 600 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552.00.

BRT stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $16.20. 20,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.03. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is -208.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 10,464.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BRT Apartments by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on BRT Apartments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Colliers Securities downgraded BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

