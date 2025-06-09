AMMO (POWWP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter.

AMMO Price Performance

POWWP stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company’s products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; Stelth Subsonic Ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms; and Jagemann Munition Components offers ammunition casings for pistol and rifle ammunition.

