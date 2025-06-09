Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Now – June 9th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, and BellRing Brands are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves buying, selling or facilitating transactions of goods and services over the internet. This category includes pure?play online retailers, direct?to?consumer brands, digital marketplaces and firms providing commerce?enabling technologies like payment processing or logistics. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of online shopping, mobile commerce and evolving consumer habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.41. 8,137,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,474,074. The company has a market capitalization of $779.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52-week low of $65.90 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.14. 3,557,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,438. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.19. 3,692,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,698,098. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.72 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. GameStop has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $35.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE GWW traded down $12.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,082.00. 64,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,067. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $888.74 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,032.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,055.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

BRBR traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 796,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,957. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

Featured Articles