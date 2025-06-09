Spectris (LON:SXS) Shares Up 60.2% – Here’s What Happened

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) shares were up 60.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,546 ($48.00) and last traded at GBX 3,264 ($44.18). Approximately 1,520,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,138,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,038 ($27.59).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($43.04) to GBX 3,000 ($40.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Spectris Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,035.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,439.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Spectris news, insider Andrew Heath sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,532 ($34.27), for a total value of £224,031.36 ($303,236.82). Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,085 ($28.22) per share, with a total value of £77,999.85 ($105,576.41). 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spectris Company Profile

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

