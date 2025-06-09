Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 229,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 206,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sable Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$11.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Sable Resources Company Profile
Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.
