Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells 38,614 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 38,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $339,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,284.80. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OLO Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.77. 1,074,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,091. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 1.58. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

