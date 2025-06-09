Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) CEO Howard S. Jonas Acquires 13,080,457 Shares

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) CEO Howard S. Jonas acquired 13,080,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,984.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,299,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,742,984.96. This represents a -1,674.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Rafael stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 902,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,370. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $55.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 5,707.03% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rafael by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

