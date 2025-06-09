Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 17,859 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $765,615.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,523,123.17. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,337,796.53.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $533,961.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.44. 904,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,540. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

