Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Sells 673,676 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Growth I. L.P. M33 sold 673,676 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $2,054,711.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,950,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,549,198.85. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 186.83% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncology Institute by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 49.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 109,769 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

