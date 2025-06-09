Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director William P. Donnelly Buys 93,113 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) Director William P. Donnelly acquired 93,113 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $506,534.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,671.36. This trade represents a 202.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $5.06. 785,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $196.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,655 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

