Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.10, for a total value of $5,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $37,807.20. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, May 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total transaction of $4,959,500.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $3,143,600.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $2,924,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $2,982,500.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $15.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $497.93. 1,006,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,834. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $430.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Duolingo by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DUOL. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.