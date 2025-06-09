Thaddeus Gerard Weed Sells 4,900 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $235,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,920. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thaddeus Gerard Weed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 100 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $4,766.00.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -100.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

