Daniel A. Bergeron Sells 3,718 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.21, for a total value of $1,421,056.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,476,526.14. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NYSE:RBC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $381.21. 187,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,536. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.49. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $260.53 and a 1-year high of $403.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 109.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

